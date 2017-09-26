Kristen Bell Reveals She and Dax Shepard Used to Fight Constantly: 'I Realized How Toxic it Was'
Kristen Bell is getting real about the early struggles in her relationship with Dax Shepard.
In a clip for Wednesday's episode of Harry, the 37-year-old actress admitted that, in the early stages of their relationship, she constantly fought with her then-boyfriend -- until Shepard put his foot down.
"When we first met, we fell madly in love and I love the dramatic exit. There is nothing I crave more," Bell told host Harry Connick Jr. "The first year, you are working out your kinks. I loved it. We'd get in a fight, because we would fight a lot, and I'd, like, yell something then slam the bedroom door, then I'd slam the front door, then I'd get in my car and then I'd skid out the driveway and I would sit around the corner in my car and it felt so good and I realized how incredibly toxic it was only after he pointed it out."
The Frozen star shared that, three months into their relationship, Shepard told her she couldn't leave during fights anymore because he couldn't put up with it.
"I was like, ‘What?' He's like, 'You can't do that. I'm not going to have a relationship.' He has a very high standard and a strong code of ethics," Bell continued. "He was like, ‘No, I have more respect for myself, I love you but I'm not going to do that my whole life.'"
Instead, Shepard told Bell that he would help her since she wasn't a "good fighter."
"And I always thought I was because I won," she added. "He's like, 'No, people can't do that. Our marriage won't survive.' And everything he was saying was making so much sense and I was, like, 'Damn, this guy.'"
Their compromise? Bell was allowed to leave the room but not the house. It then escalated to her not being allowed to leave the room and she would "mean text him" instead.
Now, the happily married couple of almost four years share two daughters, Lincoln, 4, and Delta, 2. Bell also told Connick Jr. that Shepard surprised her with a bell tattoo on his ring finger alongside the initials of his little girls.
