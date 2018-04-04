Kristen Bell Shares a Sweet Kissing Pic From Her Wedding Day With Dax Shepard

In case you were feeling like love died a little this week, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have got you covered!

On Tuesday, the Good Place actress shared a sweet photo from the couple’s 2013 wedding day on Instagram -- no special occasion necessary.

“On our wedding day. Just cuz,” Bell captioned the black-and-white image of herself giving her husband a smooch.

Shepard has no problem returning the affection. In March he shared a photo to Instagram of himself passionately kissing his wife, writing: “Cause why the f**k not? #Mombshell.”

The couple are parents to daughters Lincoln, 5, and Delta, 3, and will celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary this year. Bell, 37, and Shepard, 43, started dating in 2007, and were married at the Beverly Hills County Clerk's Office on October 17, 2013.

All these years later, they still have a blast together. Earlier this week, Bell shared pics with Shepard in full costume at a Peaky Blinders-themed party. The couple rocked matching pageboy hats, vests and trousers, complete with ties and pocket chains.

