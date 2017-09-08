Kristen Bell 'Staying Positive' While Preparing for Hurricane Irma: 'We Didn't Have the Option to Leave'

"Last run to the store for #irma hurricane holdover prep while bracing down in Orlando. We didn't have the option to leave so here we are," Bell wrote alongside a picture of herself and Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort employee, Gary. "Just doing our best and trying to stay positive but cautious, and trying to help those who need help prepping. Every person I passed today was assisting someone else- #neighborshelpingneighbors - it was beautiful to see."

"Sad that a hurricane has to bring out the best in everyone, but happy that the community will be holding hands through this," she continued. "I'm grateful to Gary and the team at @swandolphin in epcot for helping us feel safe while we get through this together."