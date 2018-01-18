Kristen Bell Terrifies Husband Dax Shepard With Her Futuristic 'Electronic Monster' Face Mask

Who knew beauty masks could also make for such delightful pranks?



Though terrifying her husband wasn't her intention, Kristen Bell apparently did just that while relaxing in bed with a futuristic, glowing face mask.



Dax Shepard posted a video of his wife on Wednesday, tagging celebrity aesthetician Shani Darden in his caption, which read, "I came out of the bathroom tonight and found this electronic monster in my bed."



In the NSFW video (only due to some of Shepard's choice words), the CHiPs star asks his wife to tell people that "this is real." "This is not a bit to scare the s**t out of me, right?" Shepard asks.



Bell, 37, confirmed that it was real, sitting up slightly in bed to reprimand her hubby with a giggle. "No, I'm doing a treatment! Leave me alone!" she said as her husband snorts and curses a bit more.

The very Jason Voorhees-like LED therapy face mask has been seen on celeb Instagram accounts before. Kourtney Kardashian and Jessica Alba, both also clients of Darden's, shared selfies of themselves wearing the $2,300 treatments over the past couple of years.

"It's this new light mask that my facialist, Shani Darden, uses," Alba told ET shortly after posting her pic back in September 2015. "She said that it's good and I trust her. And I'm lying there on the bed at the end of the facial, and she puts it on."

Beauty doesn't come cheap -- nor did Shepard's laugh!

