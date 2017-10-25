Kristen Bell Wants to Do a 'Veronica Mars' Miniseries: 'It's Going to Happen'

Kristen Bell is in a "good place" right now, but that doesn't mean she's not ready to play Veronica Mars again!

After the UPN/CW series' original run from 2004-07, fans were adamant about bringing the character back to their screens. And they succeeded, crowdsourcing a budget via Kickstarter for a Veronica Mars feature film that was released in 2014. Creator Rob Thomas has also extended the character via a series of mystery books. But could there be even more V. Mars headed our way in the future?

Bell's Veronica Mars co-star Ryan Hansen was asked about the possibility during a Facebook Live interview on Wednesday, and he got the actress herself on the phone to dish about playing the sardonic sleuth once again.

“Rob and I are sort of in constant contact about when we could do it again,” Bell revealed. “There’s a lot of willingness and commitment to doing it again.”