Kristen Bell Wants to Do a 'Veronica Mars' Miniseries: 'It's Going to Happen'
Kristen Bell is in a "good place" right now, but that doesn't mean she's not ready to play Veronica Mars again!
After the UPN/CW series' original run from 2004-07, fans were adamant about bringing the character back to their screens. And they succeeded, crowdsourcing a budget via Kickstarter for a Veronica Mars feature film that was released in 2014. Creator Rob Thomas has also extended the character via a series of mystery books. But could there be even more V. Mars headed our way in the future?
Bell's Veronica Mars co-star Ryan Hansen was asked about the possibility during a Facebook Live interview on Wednesday, and he got the actress herself on the phone to dish about playing the sardonic sleuth once again.
“Rob and I are sort of in constant contact about when we could do it again,” Bell revealed. “There’s a lot of willingness and commitment to doing it again.”
The actress is currently committed to her role on NBC's The Good Place, but noted that if they were to bring Veronica back, it would likely be as part of some kind of TV or streaming series.
“Personally, and I think that Rob probably agrees that, A: we’ll never make the fans pay for it again, and B: the format works better in an episodic, where you get a little more of it,” she said. “So we want to do a miniseries. We are willing to put the effort in."
And while it may not be soon, rest assured Marshmallows, Bell is fully committed. "I mean, if I have to do it as Murder, She Wrote at 80, we’re going to do it. It’s going to happen.”