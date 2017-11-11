Kristen Stewart Slays in Rocker Chic Look at L.A. Event -- See the Pics!
Kristen Stewart is red hot!
The 27-year-old actress attended the 2017 American Cinematheque Award Presentation in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday night.
Stewart turned heads looking rocker chic in a red geometric Julien Macdonald cutout dress, which she accessorized with barely-there gold heels.
The Personal Shopper star had some fun with her look and opted for a spiky hair-do and matching red eye shadow.
Stewart, along with Natalie Portman, Tom Hanks, Justin Timberlake, Jake Gyllenhaal and Michael Shannon, were on hand to honor five-time Oscar nominee, Amy Adams. The actress was awarded the 31st American Cinematheque Award for her achievements in film.
Earlier this week, Stewart attended a screening of her directorial debut, Come Swim, in Los Angeles on Thursday. The short film debuted at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.
The actress sported neon pink Zuhair Murad pants, a cute Murmur top and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.
