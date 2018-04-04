Kristin Cavallari Is Returning to TV This Summer With 'Very Cavallari' Reality Show

The rest may still be unwritten, but Kristin Cavallari is about to let fans tune back into her life in her brand new reality series, Very Cavallari!

E! announced on Wednesday that the project has been officially greenlit after it was originally announced in February. As a source confirmed to ET a few months back, the show will follow Kristin’s life in Nashville, Tennessee, with her husband, Jay Cutler, as she launches her flagship store for her jewelry line, Uncommon James.

“Our audience has followed Kristin from The Hills to E’s Red Carpet and will now get a view into her life as entrepreneur and lifestyle tastemaker,” said Amy Introcaso-Davis, EVP, Development and Production at E!, in a statement. “We will see Kristin push herself as a boss of a new and expanding brand while combating the pressure to succeed. She will be challenged with juggling her staff of strong-willed employees, making time for her husband, newly retired football player, Jay Cutler, and remaining an active mom to her three kids.”

Though the statement didn’t clarify whether Kristin’s three children, sons Camden, 5, and Jaxon, 3, and daughter Saylor, 2, will be featured on the show, a source previously told ET that the 31-year-old reality star's kids will not appear in the series.

Kristin has been careful to keep her children's faces off social media and has also been vocal about not wanting them on TV.

“I’d never put my kids on a reality show, but if it could involve my businesses and some fashion kind of stuff, then I’d totally be open to that,” Kristin told her former Hills co-stars, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, in February while on their podcast, Make Speidi Famous Again, when asked if she'd ever return to television.

Very Cavallari premieres this summer on E!, and she also appeared on Good Morning America on Wednesday. For more from Kristin, watch the clip below!

