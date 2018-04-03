Kristin Cavallari Reveals Which ‘The Hills’ Stars Shut Down Possible Reboot

Sorry, The Hills fans -- don’t expect a revival of the popular MTV reality show any time soon.

Kristin Cavallari has dished on how the cast almost got back together, but had to pull the plug on a potential reunion.

“I’m ready! Bring it on,” Cavallari responded when asked by radio host Jenny McCarthy what it would take to get her back in a room with her former castmates during an interview on SiriusXM's The Jenny McCarthy Show on Tuesday. “Well, truth be told, they were trying to get us all together and then two people pulled out.”

After McCarthy questioned whether it was Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag holding things up, Cavallari initially said, “No comment,” then laughed, “Yes,” when McCarthy suggested the couple’s religious beliefs may be preventing them from signing on to a reboot.

“It’s for a specific reason they can’t do it,” explained Cavallari, who has three children with husband and football star Jay Cutler “They have another contract, so they’re not able to do it. I’m spilling all the beans today.”

During the interview, the 31-year-old fashion designer also got candid about how “fake” the series was, something she believes many fans still don’t realize.



She noted that knowing what she was in for and “playing a character” meant she preferred The Hills over Laguna Beach.

“[I preferred] The Hills because I knew what I was getting into and I looked at it strictly as a job,” she said. “So, I was like, ‘What do you guys want me to do? I’m game. Let’s do this. Let’s have some fun.’ Basically, we had fake fights, I had a fake relationship. It was 90% manufactured. I still don’t think the audience knows this.”

