Kristin Cavallari Writes Heartbreaking Post on Second Anniversary of Brother's Death

Kristin Cavallari still feels the pain of losing her older brother, Michael, two years after his death.

In a heartbreaking post on Instagram, the former reality star revealed how hard the Thanksgiving holiday has been since his passing.

"This past week has been hard -- it’s the 2nd anniversary of losing my brother and even though the date we go with is the 27th, for me it will always be the Saturday after Thanksgiving," she wrote in the caption of a childhood photo of her and Michael.