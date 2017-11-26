Kristin Cavallari Writes Heartbreaking Post on Second Anniversary of Brother's Death
Kristin Cavallari still feels the pain of losing her older brother, Michael, two years after his death.
In a heartbreaking post on Instagram, the former reality star revealed how hard the Thanksgiving holiday has been since his passing.
"This past week has been hard -- it’s the 2nd anniversary of losing my brother and even though the date we go with is the 27th, for me it will always be the Saturday after Thanksgiving," she wrote in the caption of a childhood photo of her and Michael.
But even with his loss, she still feels a connection with him. "I’ve had some incredible signs from him though -- which give me a lot of peace -- including one today," the mother of three wrote.
"We love and miss you everyday Mikey," she concluded.
Michael Cavallari was found dead on Dec. 10, 2015, after a car registered in Michael's name was found abandoned in Grand County, Utah, on Nov. 27, 2015.
Just a month later in January 2016, Kristin was in a car accident that resulted in a dislocated elbow. She later told ET, "I'll be honest, getting in this car accident and everything else that's been going on in my life the last few months, I have such an appreciation for life."
