Kumail Nanjiani Gets Lost For Hours Looking for 'Saturday Night Live' Stage in Hilarious New Promo

Kumail Nanjiani couldn't be more excited to step out onto the famed Saturday Night Live stage -- as soon as he can find it.

In this hilarious promo for the upcoming episode, the Silicon Valley star walks confidently through the hallowed halls of Studio 8H as Pink's "So What" underscores his strut.

However, after walking through hallways, make-up rooms and random offices, Nanjiani has to bite the bullet and ask for help.

"I'm looking for the SNL stage?" the comic asks a solitary NBC page. "You'd think it would be easy to find, but I've been walking around for hours. I walked into a Rachel Maddow taping, which was awkward because they don't have an audience and I kept laughing at all the wrong parts."