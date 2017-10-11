Kumail Nanjiani Gets Lost For Hours Looking for 'Saturday Night Live' Stage in Hilarious New Promo
Kumail Nanjiani couldn't be more excited to step out onto the famed Saturday Night Live stage -- as soon as he can find it.
In this hilarious promo for the upcoming episode, the Silicon Valley star walks confidently through the hallowed halls of Studio 8H as Pink's "So What" underscores his strut.
However, after walking through hallways, make-up rooms and random offices, Nanjiani has to bite the bullet and ask for help.
"I'm looking for the SNL stage?" the comic asks a solitary NBC page. "You'd think it would be easy to find, but I've been walking around for hours. I walked into a Rachel Maddow taping, which was awkward because they don't have an audience and I kept laughing at all the wrong parts."
When Nanjiani finally makes it to the iconic stage, he can't contain his excitement at getting to host SNL for the very first time.
Pink is set to join the celebrated comic as the night's musical guest. This marks the Beautiful Trauma artist's third time performing on the show, and her first time since 2003.
Season 43 of the Emmy-winning sketch series kicked off late last month with Ryan Gosling as the host and JAY-Z performing tracks off 4:44, followed by Wonder Woman herself Gal Gadot hosting last Saturday's hilarious episode, along with music guest Sam Smith.
Check out the video below for a look at the new season's most memorable and emotional moment, which came when country star Jason Aldean opened last week's episode with an emotional cover of Tom Petty's "I Won't Back Down" that served as a tribute to both the late rock icon and the victims of the Las Vegas shooting.