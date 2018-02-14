News

Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love's Daughter Frances Bean Shares Her Story of Addiction and Recovery

Frances Bean Cobain has a lot to celebrate this Valentine's Day.

On Tuesday, the daughter of Courtney Love and the late Kurt Cobain posted a selfie to Instagram from her time in Oahu, Hawaii, and announced that she has been sober for two years. 

"The fact that I’m sober isn’t really public knowledge, decidedly and deliberately, but I think it’s more important to put aside my fear about being judged or misunderstood or typecast as one specific thing," she writes. "I want to have the capacity to recognize and observe that my journey might be informative, even helpful to other people who are going through something similar or different."

Frances admits that sobriety isn't always easy. "It is an everyday battle to be in attendance for all the painful, [bizarre], uncomfortable, tragic, f*cked up things that have ever happened or will ever happen," she continues. "Self destruction and toxic consumption and deliverance from pain is a lot easier to adhere to."

The 25-year-old rock n' roll heiress adds, "So I’m gonna take today to celebrate my vibrant health and the abundance of happiness, gratitude, awareness, compassion, empathy, strength, fear, loss, wisdom, peace and the myriad of other messy emotions I feel constantly."

Frances further insists that "life does get better, if you want it to."

"I only know what works for me and seeking to escape my life no longer works for me," she notes. "Peace, love, empathy (I’m going to reclaim this phrase and define it as something that’s mine, filled with hope and goodness and health, because I want to.)"

Over the past two years, Frances has seemed more family oriented, as she's posted several tributes to her father. Take a look: 

