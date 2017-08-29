Kurt Russell Can't Keep His Cool Watching Goldie Hawn Hug a Tree -- See the Pic!
They may have known each other for over 30 years, but Kurt Russell is still in awe of Goldie Hawn!
The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star's jaw literally dropped when he saw his blonde beauty hugging a tree in Los Angeles on Monday.
Photographers caught the hilarious moment on camera -- it all happened while Russell was filling their parking meter. Hawn seemed to pay no mind to onlookers as she spread her arms wide and wrapped them around the tree trunk.
The duo both sported casual attire for the outing. Hawn, 71, stepped out in a black camisole tank top with a white skirt, flip flops and yellow visor, while Russell, 66, wore a pink T-shirt, light-wash jeans and suede shoes.
And it appears their love is stronger than ever these days!
Back in June, the two were spotted having a romantic getaway in Greece. See pics from their trip in the video below: