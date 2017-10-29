'KUWTK': Kim Kardashian Mocks Scott Disick for Taking Bella Thorne to Cannes: 'They Looked So Desperate'

According to Kourtney, Scott also messaged her saying, "Anyone who gets in the middle [between us] will not be pleased with the outcome."

In a separate interview with the KUWTK cameras, Kim and Khloe said that Scott's behavior surprised them, even after all the drama he's stirred up in the past.

"I just can't believe that he would stoop this low and speak to her like this," Khloe said. "At the end of the day, she's still the mother of his children. So to say that he's gonna have people get beat up? That's disgusting. So I really hope he was out of his right mind… It's just so childish."

Scott and Kourtney share three young children -- 7-year-old son Mason, 5-year-old daughter Penelope and 2-year-old son Reign -- and while Scott has been pining for her since their split in July 2015, his reckless and demanding behavior has been a source of drama between the two for years.