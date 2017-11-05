'KUWTK': Kourtney Kardashian Reveals What First Attracted Her to Boyfriend Younes Bendjima
Kourtney Kardashian shared a small glimpse into her love life with boyfriend Younes Bendjima on Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
Speaking with sister Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney recalled the first time she ever met her handsome male model boyfriend, back when she joined her sister Kim on the infamous and ill-fated Paris Fashion Week trip last year.
"We walked into a bar, and Stephanie [Shepherd] was across from me and she kept going, 'This guy's cute, over here,'" Kourtney said, recalling how Kim's personal assistant was the one who first pointed Younes out to her.
"He was friends with our friends. He would walk in, say hi and shake hands with our security or whatever, but not say hi to us," Kourtney recalled. "Then I was like, 'Why do you hate us?' I was just drunk. Once I said that, he literally grabbed my hand and was like, 'It's five in the morning. We're leaving.'"
Khloe looked somewhat stunned to hear about Younes' forthrightness, but didn't interrupt her sister's story.
"The next night, Younes was like, 'Bring your ass here,'" Kourtney said, recalling how her beau told her to come to a club to meet up with him.
"So you like when he's aggressive?" Khloe asked, looking a little surprised.
"Yeah," Kourtney said, nodding.
However, the 38-year-old mother of three said that when she and her friends arrived at the nightclub, they were soon informed that Kim had been robbed at gunpoint in her hotel room.
"We went to the bathroom and got the phone call about Kim," Kourtney explained. "So then the party was over."
Kourtney also reflected with her sister about her recent trip to Cannes with Younes, which was somewhat marred by her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick's antics -- which included making out and getting cozy with multiple women include Bella Thorne, Sofia Richie, Chloe Bartolli and others, during the week he was in France.
However, Kourtney admitted that she's finally moved on and realized that she has bigger concerns than paying attention to Scott's highly publicized cries for help.
"The energy I put into him, I need to put into my kids and I need to distance myself," Kourtney said. "And just say, you know what, you as a 34-year-old father of three, you've got to know what to do at this point."
The former flames, who split up in July 2015 after dating for 10 years, share three children -- 7-year-old son Mason, 5-year-old daughter Penelope and 2-year-old son Reign.
Later in the episode, Kim met up with Scott to talk about his Cannes shenanigans, which she mocked him for during last week's episode.
However, Scott says what he did during the French film festival shouldn't have made Kourtney mad, because he came off looking worse than her in the press.
"Look at it from my perspective. She was on vacation with one man, for a whole trip. That looks like a happier scenario than me, jumping around trying to find happiness and these girls are not fulfilling that," Scott rationalized. "I'm just not happy with anybody."
"Honestly, I think it's beyond the girls at this point. I think if you found someone you were happy with, Kourtney would be happy for you," Kim explained. "But she sees you out and really drinking and really going through it. She had concerns."
"Sometimes I just feel kind of insecure," Scott admitted. "Like, if Kourtney met somebody, fell in love, got married and then everyone's like, 'Eh, we have a new Scott. We don't really need to be close with him anymore.' …It's a scary thing for me."
In a solo interview with the KUWTK cameras, Scott explained that he understood that what he did as Cannes "wasn't good, to say the least," but said he was just going through the process of getting over his ex in his own way.
"I'm a guy, I'm a little younger, maybe the way I'm getting over her is a drop different, and it's hard," he said. "I don't really know what to do."
At the end of the episode, Kourtney and Khloe headed over to meet with Scott, so that he could spend time with their kids. The topic of having a fourth child came up and Scott immediately said he'd be down to have another with Kourtney, but she shot the idea right out of the water and had very few nice things to say to Scott as they sat together at the kitchen table.
"I definitely think that Kourtney has a lot of built up anger towards me, but at the end of the day we have three kids together. That's not gonna change," Scott said in a solo interview. "My biggest focus now is just learning how to really, legitimately move on and think about doing a lot more with my kids and without Kourtney."
"It's kinda nice, in some senses, that there's no more false hope," he added. "It's just another transition in the very weird part of being together and not being together."
"It's kinda nice, in some senses, that there's no more false hope," he added. "It's just another transition in the very weird part of being together and not being together."