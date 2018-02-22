'KUWTK': Kris Jenner Channels Miranda Priestley from 'Devil Wears Prada' in Bleach Blonde Wig

Say hello to the new Kris Jenner!

On Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the 62-year-old reality star trades in her brunette locks for a bold bleach blonde 'do.

"This is the new me," Jenner fabulously says in ET's exclusive clip of the upcoming episode.



When her daughter, Kim Kardashian, walks into the room, Kris makes sure to ask, "Do you like it?"



"I think it looks really great," Kim replies.



The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch was excited to go bold but wanted to do a test run rather than damage her hair with bleach.

"I've really wanted to go blonde for so long, but the process is really grueling on your hair, [so] I thought I would try a wig first," she tells the camera in another shot.



And Kim definitely approves! "It takes a really strong woman to pull off this, like, icy blonde," she tells her mom before mentioning that the look reminds her of Miranda Priestley from The Devil Wears Prada.

The Kardashians are no strangers to dying their hair blonde. Kim along with sister Khloe Kardashian have been rocking lighter tresses for quite some time now, and Kylie Jenner famously enjoyed switching up her hair color by wearing a variety of rainbow-hued wigs.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

For more on Jenner, watch below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim, Khloe and Rob Kardashian Spend Valentine's Day With Mom Kris Jenner and Jada Pinkett Smith: Pics!

Kris Jenner Offers to Take Kendall Jenner to Hospital After Receiving Worrisome Phone Call

Scott Disick Gets Grilled by Kris Jenner About His Relationship With Sofia Richie

Related Gallery