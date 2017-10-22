'KUWTK': Scott Disick Admits He's Been 'Out of Control' in the Past as Kourtney Kardashian Tries to Move On
Kendall Jenner and her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, took a road trip up to Santa Barbara for some family bonding time on Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but relationship drama, as always, reared its ugly (and repetitive) head.
While the sisters tried to connect over dinner while on vacation, Kourtney couldn't get off her phone as she was inundated with texts from her friend Simon, a mutual acquaintance she shares with ex Scott Disick.
According to Simon, Scott had been partying like crazy while she was gone and the stories of his alleged escapades kept Kourtney from having a good time with her sisters.
As she became more and more dejected, and worried about Scott's health -- as she always does when she hears that he's been acting out -- Khloe and Kendall tried to talk with Kourtney about the problem and help her through some of her frustration.
"I mean, we're not talking, and normally we talk," Kourtney said, as she laid in bed worried about her ex, with whom she also shares three young children -- 7-year-old son Mason, 5-year-old daughter Penelope and 2-year-old son Reign.
"A lot of it he does to get attention from you," Khloe said, explaining that Scott has previously admitted to getting in trouble to elicit a response from his ex.
Kourtney said that she'd been trying to avoid calling Scott out, specifically so that he'd stop trying to get attention through misbehavior.
"I just haven’t been riding him because I'm trying to switch up the pattern," she explained, adding, "I don't want the kids to see him like this."
Opening up with the KUWTK cameras in a solo interview, Kourtney admitted, "We've been in this same pattern, even though we're not together, for 10 years plus. If there was something I could to do help Scott, to help his situation or his addiction, I would do it in a heartbeat."
"But I've learned that it's beyond my control and I've accepted that," she concluded.
Khloe, however, said that simply ignoring Scott wasn't enough, and that he'd only grow if there were "consequences" for his actions.
"[He needs] to be accountable and responsible, because they do affect you at the end of the day, and your kids," she said. "I mean, it's tough love."
In an effort to alleviate Kourtney's concerns, Kim Kardashian drove over to Scott's house to check on him, and explain how her sister has been getting texts about his partying.
"I get it! People call her for like, anything and everything," Scott said, defensively.
"Some [stuff] is really realistically true. I mean, we all know I have times where I definitely am out of control," he continued. "But you can tell Kourtney to have a good weekend and rest assured that I'm fine."
While the drama seemed to subside for the remainder of Kourtney's vacation, a teaser for next week's episode shows that Scott is far from letting go of his former flame when she heads off to Cannes, France, and is spotted hanging out with her new boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.
"He's threatening me," Kourtney tells Khloe in the sneak peek. "He's like, 'Your little friend is gonna get beat up.'"
"This is not gonna end well," Kim intones ominously.
