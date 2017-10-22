'KUWTK': Scott Disick Admits He's Been 'Out of Control' in the Past as Kourtney Kardashian Tries to Move On

"I mean, we're not talking, and normally we talk," Kourtney said, as she laid in bed worried about her ex, with whom she also shares three young children -- 7-year-old son Mason, 5-year-old daughter Penelope and 2-year-old son Reign.

"A lot of it he does to get attention from you," Khloe said, explaining that Scott has previously admitted to getting in trouble to elicit a response from his ex.

Kourtney said that she'd been trying to avoid calling Scott out, specifically so that he'd stop trying to get attention through misbehavior.

"I just haven’t been riding him because I'm trying to switch up the pattern," she explained, adding, "I don't want the kids to see him like this."