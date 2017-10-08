'KUWTK': Scott Disick Says He's 'Jealous' of Kourtney Kardashian's Hard Partying During Mexican Vacation
Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian's relationship drama continued to play a central role on Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, as Scott struggled to come to terms with the idea of his ex-girlfriend dating other people.
While Kourtney and her sister Kim were partying in Mexico -- and tabloid reports of Kourtney going on a date had already started to circle online -- Scott decided to have a fun family night camping in Kourtney's backyard with their cute kids -- Mason, Penelope and Reign.
They were joined by family matriarch Kris Jenner (who hired a team of people to assemble all the tents) for a fun day of outdoor games and a night under the stars with as many creature comforts as humanly possible.
But, after a great day of making s'mores and playing games in the grass, drama reared its head when Kris Facetimed Kourtney in Mexico, and the reality star shared some details of her wild escapades the night before.
"We're having the best time! I threw up last night four times, in my bed, and slept in it because I could not get up," Kourtney declared proudly.
Scott, who could hear the conversation from his lounger nearby, shook his head in disbelief as he heard his ex's story over Kris' speakers.
"That's gross," Kris replied, before joking about their wild camping adventure. "We just hope that we don't throw up in our beds."
Scott was clearly annoyed by the conversation, and didn't look over or respond when Kris held the camera up so he could say hello.
After she hung up, Scott pointedly asked, "How is it that she's allowed to throw up in bed, and I have to go to rehab if I do something like that?"
Scott has spent several stints in rehab. His most recent treatment, which lasted a month, came two years ago when he checked into a facility in Malibu, California.
Speaking with the KUWTK cameras on Sunday's episode, Scott opened up about his conflicted emotions regarding Kourtney's life apart from him.
"The last thing I want to do is really hear exactly what Kourt's doing on this Mexican getaway," Scott said in a solo interview. "Obviously, Kourtney having a good time makes me happy. But of course in the back of my heart and mind I get a little jealous, because I wish we could have had some of those type of times while we were together."
At the end of the episode, Kourtney sat down with her mom, who told her that Scott seemed "jealous [because] you were having fun, spending time with other people."
"Well, that's really not fair," Kourtney replied. "It's just like, I can't even live my life. I can't even go anywhere. He needs to get a f**king life and leave me alone."
