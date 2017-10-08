'KUWTK': Scott Disick Says He's 'Jealous' of Kourtney Kardashian's Hard Partying During Mexican Vacation

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian's relationship drama continued to play a central role on Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, as Scott struggled to come to terms with the idea of his ex-girlfriend dating other people.

While Kourtney and her sister Kim were partying in Mexico -- and tabloid reports of Kourtney going on a date had already started to circle online -- Scott decided to have a fun family night camping in Kourtney's backyard with their cute kids -- Mason, Penelope and Reign.

They were joined by family matriarch Kris Jenner (who hired a team of people to assemble all the tents) for a fun day of outdoor games and a night under the stars with as many creature comforts as humanly possible.

But, after a great day of making s'mores and playing games in the grass, drama reared its head when Kris Facetimed Kourtney in Mexico, and the reality star shared some details of her wild escapades the night before.