Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Expecting First Child Together

Jenner has previously talked about wanting to have children at a young age.

Last April, a then 17-year-old Kylie said she hopes to be a mom by 27. "When I look to the far future and decide to have kids, I need to have a million girls," she told Teen Vogue. "Ten years from now -- in 2025 -- I hope I have a kid."

Meanwhile, in an interview with ELLE UK in 2015, Jenner revealed how motherhood would have an effect on her social media.

"Once I have a kid I'm not going to be on Instagram," she explained. "You know, I'll probably delete my Instagram and just… I don't know, live life."

"I would love to have a family and build a home with a farm in Malibu Canyon and just have my kids and throw away my phone, and just really, like, live my life and not do this anymore," she added.

