Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Show Sweet PDA at a Birthday Dinner for Jordyn Woods' Mom: Pic!

New parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were spotted in a rare act of PDA at a birthday dinner for her best friend Jordyn Woods' mom, Elizabeth Woods. In a photo posted to Elizabeth's Instagram, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star can be seen standing in back of the group shot with Scott's arms around her, enveloping her in a sweet embrace.

The couple's 2-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster, appeared to be absent from the celebratory gathering, which took place at Ruth's Chris Steakhouse in Woodland Hills, California.

A source recently told ET that the 20-year-old reality star "has never been so happy," and she and Scott, 25, are doing better than ever.

"Kylie and Travis are in a really good place," the source said. "Travis is very hands-on, and knows it's also important to treat Kylie special."

The source added that the two try to make time together as often as they can.

"Whenever the two get free time, they make it a priority to have date night," added the source. "The Kardashian-Jenner clan loves watching Stormi whenever they get the chance."

