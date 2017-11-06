Kylie Jenner Claims Baby Bump Photos Were Photoshopped, Has Junk Food-Filled ‘Girls Trip’ With Sisters
Kylie Jenner is not about those rumors! The 20-year-old reality star took to Twitter on Sunday after several photos surfaced of her that appeared to show off her baby bump.
Though Kylie has yet to directly address her rumored pregnancy, she did claim that the images, which were posted by The Daily Mail, had been Photoshopped.
“First of all, if you’re going to photoshop my photos blogs/paps!! Check for the crooked lines in the background. Second photo is clearly altered.”
The images were obtained by X17Online, and the site responded to the cosmetics queen’s claims, writing: “They're 100% REAL! No Photoshop, #nofilter, no additives, no preservatives -- all organic and all REAL!”
Kylie and her sisters Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner all went out together on Sunday. The reality stars documented their “Girls Trip” on social media, sharing photos inside of a convenience store.
The group purchased such a massive mound of junk food that almost all of them documented it on Snapchat.
Kylie also shared a full-body image of herself in black sweatpants and a baggy sweatshirt, posing with Khloe, who is also rumored to be expecting.
