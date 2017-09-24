Kylie Jenner Covers Up Baby Bump at Travis Scott's Vegas Performance, as He Parties With French Montana: Pics!
Kylie Jenner isn't letting a little baby bump slow her down.
Just a day after news broke that she is expecting her first child with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star headed to Las Vegas to see her beau perform at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday.
Jenner, 20, kept her bump hidden underneath a black oversized T-shirt, which she paired with brown pleather pants and white Nike sneakers. From her perch backstage at the T-Mobile Arena, she watched Scott, 25, perform alongside DJ Khaled, Chance The Rapper, Demi Lovato and French Montana.
French Montana posted a video to Instagram featuring Jenner flipping off the camera.
"This is how u close out @iheartradio weekend with the biggest record of the year with @djkhaled @ddlovato @chancethereapper @travisscott @quavohuncho and my sis @kyliejenner," he wrote, also wishing Jenner's bestie Jordyn Woods a happy birthday.
Meanwhile, Scott was spotted partying with French Montana at at Hakkasan Nightclub inside MGM Grand Hotel & Casino.
On Friday, the makeup maven stepped out to celebrate Woods' birthday at the Malibu Wine Safari where she laughed and posted snaps of the festivities.
A source tells ET that the reality star, who is due with a baby girl in February, "is doing well and is happy."
"Kylie always wanted to be a young mom," the source adds. "She may be young, but she's very maternal and has lots of practice with babies! She's a very hands-on aunt and was basically a stepmom to Tyga's kid."
