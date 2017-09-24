Kylie Jenner Covers Up Baby Bump at Travis Scott's Vegas Performance, as He Parties With French Montana: Pics!

Kylie Jenner isn't letting a little baby bump slow her down.



Just a day after news broke that she is expecting her first child with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star headed to Las Vegas to see her beau perform at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday.



Jenner, 20, kept her bump hidden underneath a black oversized T-shirt, which she paired with brown pleather pants and white Nike sneakers. From her perch backstage at the T-Mobile Arena, she watched Scott, 25, perform alongside DJ Khaled, Chance The Rapper, Demi Lovato and French Montana.