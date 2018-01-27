Kylie Jenner Is Enjoying Keeping a 'Low Profile' With Boyfriend Travis Scott, Source Says

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott may not be flaunting their relationship, but that doesn't mean they're not together.

A source tells ET that the couple has been enjoying time to themselves as they prepare to welcome their first child together. "The two keep a low profile as a couple, but spent the holidays together," the source shares.

Jenner also spent the holidays with her famous family, as she was spotted in several photo booth pictures from Kris Jenner's annual Christmas Eve party. According to ET's source, the 20-year-old reality star still spends a lot of time with her friends and family behind closed doors. "She's not hiding from them, just the public," the source notes.

"Kylie has always lived a quieter life than her sisters unless it's on social media," the source says. "Kylie is a homebody, and enjoys everyone often coming to her house."

"When the sisters aren't together, they still stay in contact regularly with their family text thread," ET's source continues. "Kylie is enjoying the time with her family and close friends. Kylie keeps a small personal circle, and they have all been there for her during this time."

As for where Jenner will hold her family gatherings after her baby is born, the makeup maven was spotted at a construction site in Hidden Hills, California, earlier this week. A source told ET at the time that Jenner is planning to raise her daughter on a compound with a farm, garden and horse stable.

