Kylie Jenner Hides Her Baby Bump in Angel Halloween Costume While Khloe Kardashian Bares Her Stomach
Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian both had some fun on Halloween but chose to handle their growing baby bumps differently.
The 20-year-old went full angel, donning giant fluffy white wings, a white high ponytail, and even white eyeshadow. She posed with her pal, Jordyn Woods, who wore cherry red locks and deep red makeup as the “devil.”
“Halloween W My Lil Devil,” Kylie captioned one shot.
She also filmed several videos of herself in the sexy look. But the cosmetics queen was careful not to show anything below the chest in her posts.
MORE: Kim Kardashian Rocks Selena Quintanilla Costume That’s Almost Identical to Demi Lovato’s: Watch!
Her sister Kendall Jenner threw a Halloween-themed birthday bash, but it’s unclear whether Kylie was dressing up for the event.
On Monday night, her older sister, Khloe Kardashian, also embraced the spooky spirit, dressing up as Khaleesi from Game of Thrones with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, going at Khal Drogo.
Khloe, 33, took a different approach to her baby bump, exposing her bare baby bump in the two-piece ensemble. The smallest hint of a bump was visible in the costume.
For more Kardashian Halloween fun, watch the clip below!