Kylie Jenner Is Keeping Her Personal Life and Brand Separate, Source Says (Exclusive)

Kylie Jenner is rethinking her priorities as she prepares for the arrival of her first child.



Unlike the majority of women her age, the 20-year-old reality star has spent her entire life in the spotlight, appearing on Keeping Up With the Kardashians since she was nine, creating her own business empire with the launch of Kylie Cosmetics in 2015 and being named "social media queen" for her sexy selfies on Snapchat, Instagram and Twitter. But now, her life is about to change in a big way and ET has learned that she plans to keep her personal life totally separate from her brand.



A source tells ET that while Jenner is definitely looking forward to becoming a mom for the first time, she feels it would be irresponsible to promote or glamorize it, due to her young age.



"Kylie is so excited about becoming a mother," the source explains, "but it's not lost on her that she's not your average 20-year-old."



The source adds that Jenner plans to stay on brand by continuing to share style and beauty tips with her fans, but doesn't feel the need to post anything pertaining to her personal life at this time.



"So much of her life is public," the source says. "This is special and she wants to enjoy it."



Jenner has been noticeably absent from the spotlight ever since ET confirmed last September that the beauty guru was expecting a baby with Travis Scott. Some fans have speculated that the reason why she hasn't stepped out in public is because she can't get lip fillers done while pregnant. But according to our source, that rumor is simply "not true."



Back in December 2015, the brunette beauty revealed to ELLE UK that she doesn't plan on being active on social media forever.



"Once I have a kid I'm not going to be on Instagram," she said at the time. "You know, I'll probably delete my Instagram and just… I don't know, live life."

"I would love to have a family and build a home with a farm in Malibu Canyon," she continued. "Just have my kids and throw away my phone, and just really, like, live my life and not do this anymore."

As we patiently wait to see whether Jenner will stick to her word, watch the video below to hear more on how the pregnant lip kit maven is preparing for the arrival of her baby.



