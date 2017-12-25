Kylie Jenner Makes a Rare Appearance in Khloe Kardashian's Christmas Snaps

Kylie Jenner is celebrating Christmas with her family.



Though she used to be all over social media, the 20-year-old reality star has kept a very low profile since news hit that she was expecting a baby with boyfriend Travis Scott.



While the other four KarJenner ladies and their mom, Kris Jenner, were all over Kim and Khloe Kardashian's Snapchats during the family's lavish Christmas Eve party, Kylie wasn't seen, leaving fans wondering if she attended at all.

The makeup mogul was at the bash, however, and Khloe made sure to point that out while documenting their Christmas day celebrations the next morning.



"People think you weren't there last night," Khloe said to the camera after she and Kylie wished fans a merry Christmas.



"I was!" Kylie replied.



"She's a secret little bunny," Khloe joked before blowing a kiss.

The 33-year-old Good American designer filmed them from the chest up, so any signs of a baby bump on Kylie were obscured.

Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

Khloe also filmed her other camera-shy sibling, Rob Kardashian, on Christmas morning, though he wasn't seen at the Sunday night soiree either.



"Look at Kim in the background stuffing her face!" Khloe giggled while trying to take a selfie with her brother.

Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

The whole crew was decked out in their finest Christmas jammies, though Khloe used a filter on all of her snaps that altered their voices -- but the bunny ear jingle bell hats were pretty cute!

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian also got in on the holiday spirit, as did the littlest members of the family -- Kim's kids, 4-year-old North and 2-year-old Saint, and Kourtney's children, 8-year-old Mason, 5-year-old Penelope and 3-year-old Reign, who all excitedly ran to the Christmas tree to open their presents.

Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

And if you needed a visual of just how large the KarJenner clan has grown over the years, Kendall showed off the family's stocking collection.

Kendall Jenner/Snapchat

Their crew will only grow larger with Kim expecting a third child by surrogate and both Khloe and Kylie pregnant. And Kris may have hinted at Kylie's pregnancy already. Watch the video below:

