Kylie Jenner Poses for Her First 'Super Nude' Photo Shoot
Kylie Jenner has posed and posted some sexy, scantily-clad photos in her day -- but nothing like this.
The 20-year-old reality star is featured in the latest issue of V magazine, on newsstands Aug. 31, and is completely nude with the exception of sheer clothing.
“That was actually my first super nude shoot," Kylie says of the images. "I always post sexy pictures, but have never really gone nude."
In the pics, which ET has blurred in places, the youngest Jenner sister is sporting long blonde hair and sparkling face paint over her left eye while wearing an Art School see-through yellow frock and high heels. In another photo, she changes into a Fendi black gown that is equally revealing.
In addition to baring it all, Kylie opens up to the magazine about a time when she didn't feel herself. She says it was then that she got the tattoo "Sanity" on her right hip. At the time, she was 18.
"There was a time when I got [that tattoo] that I felt a little bit like I was going insane -- or I was going to,” she recalls. “I thought about it for a while. I just like the word ‘Sanity’ -- just stay sane through it all. A lot of young stars who grow up in the spotlight have a really hard time. I didn’t want that to be me."
Briefly touching on growing up in front of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cameras, Kylie admits, “I don’t know what it’s like to not be in the spotlight. That’s normal to me. There’s nothing you can do about it."
She adds, "There are so many great things about life, I’m just trying to focus on that.”
Kylie is currently starring in her own reality show, Life of Kylie, and is quite candid on the program about her dating life and the relationships she has with her friends and family.
Here's a look at the new docu-series: