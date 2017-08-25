Kylie Jenner Poses for Her First 'Super Nude' Photo Shoot

In addition to baring it all, Kylie opens up to the magazine about a time when she didn't feel herself. She says it was then that she got the tattoo "Sanity" on her right hip. At the time, she was 18.

"There was a time when I got [that tattoo] that I felt a little bit like I was going insane -- or I was going to,” she recalls. “I thought about it for a while. I just like the word ‘Sanity’ -- just stay sane through it all. A lot of young stars who grow up in the spotlight have a really hard time. I didn’t want that to be me."