Kylie Jenner Reveals Her First Kiss Prompted Her to Get Her Lips Done: ‘It Just Really Affected Me’
Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics empire all started from one mean comment. In Sunday night’s Life of Kylie, the 20-year-old reality star opened up during a therapy session about her first kiss, which led to some insecurities about her appearance.
After locking lips for the first time at 15, Kylie noted that the guy rudely commented on her small pout.
“When a guy you like says that, I don’t know, it just really affected me,” she admitted to her therapist. “I just didn’t feel desirable or pretty. I really wanted bigger lips. I ended up getting my lips done.”
The noticeably larger lips eventually led to Kylie’s top selling lip kits, but she noted that even years later, her mystery man’s words “stick with you.”
During the episode, Kylie also got into a fight with momager, Kris Jenner, who noted she was worried about the way Kylie was running her cosmetics line.
“It’s hard to balance being a teenager and also running my business,” she said.
But the mother-daughter duo later shared a touching moment when they visited Peru and met children with cleft palates, whom Kylie paid to have corrective surgery.
“That was an amazing experience,” Kylie told the cameras. “And it was crazy because I knew, but just to see it happening.”
