Kylie Jenner Says Baby Stormi 'Looks Just Like Me'

Kylie Jenner is loving her new role as Mom!

The 20-year-old reality star took to Twitter on Wednesday to give an update on life with her baby girl, Stormi, telling fans that her daughter looks just like her.

"She’s good 😊 still staring at her all day," Jenner told a follower who asked how Stormi was doing. "She looks just like me when i was a baby 😊."

she’s good 😊 still staring at her all day. she looks just like me when i was a baby 😊 https://t.co/fEFsSeNO6Z — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 21, 2018

Jenner and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, welcomed Stormi on Feb. 1, and announced her birth several days later. Jenner was notoriously private during her pregnancy, keeping off social media almost entirely.

"I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness," she wrote on Instagram, before sharing the first pic of her daughter -- which quickly became the most-liked photo on the app.

stormi webster 👼🏽 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

