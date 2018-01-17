Kylie Jenner Sent Kim Kardashian the Sweetest Gift Following Arrival of Baby No. 3

Kim Kardashian West is one happy mama!



The 37-year-old reality star took to Snapchat on Wednesday, revealing the sweet gift her pregnant sister, Kylie Jenner, gave her in celebration of the arrival of her third child, a baby girl born via surrogate, with Kanye West.



Kim took a close-up video of the present from the makeup mogul, which consisted of an assortment of white and blush pink roses arranged in the shape of a heart.

"How beautiful are these flowers?" Kim exclaimed. "Thank you, Kylie!"

Kim's family and friends have been showering her and Kanye with gifts this week, most of which have been pink to reflect their newborn's gender. Naturally, mom Kris Jenner was one of the first, setting the bar high with a pink cake covered in edible roses.

The happy parents welcomed baby No. 3 on Monday, but reportedly have not yet decided on a final moniker. A source told ET at the time of arrival that Kim and Kanye were in the delivery room when their surrogate gave birth at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Now, she's safe at home with her big siblings, North, 4, and Saint, 2.



"The baby is at home," a source told ET Wednesday morning. "Kim, Kanye, North and Saint are enjoying every second of bonding time with the new baby."



It won't be long before the attention turns to Kim's siblings, however, as Kylie and Khloe Kardashian are both expecting their first children with Travis Scott and Tristan Thompson, respectively.

Hear more on their pregnancies -- and why fans freaked out last week! -- in the video below.



