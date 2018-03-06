Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable New Pics of Daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner is still in awe of Stormi.

The reality star shared another snap of her 1-month-old daughter with rapper Travis Scott to Instagram on Tuesday, marveling at her slumbering "angel" with a sweet pic and a brief follow-up video, which she captioned, simply, "these cheeks!"

It's the latest in a candid series of moments that Kylie has shared since Stormi made her Instagram debut late last month, quickly becoming the star of her mama's feed. Despite Kylie's very private pregnancy, the new mom cannot help but gush over her baby girl, from taking fans inside her nursery, to celebrating her 1-month birthday, to just simple pics like this.

Check out the sweet update below.

instagram.com/kyliejenner

Sleep well, Stormi!

Watch the video below for more on Kylie and Stormi.

