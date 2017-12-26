Kylie Jenner Shares Red Hot 'Love' Magazine Cover Shot by Sister Kendall

It was a family affair for Kylie Jenner’s latest cover appearance!



The reality star took to Instagram on Christmas Day to unveil her red hot shoot for Love magazine and the images were taken by none other than her sister, Kendall Jenner.

Looking festive in a snuggly red sweater and bright red matte lips, the 20-year-old cosmetics queen was also interviewed by her mom, Kris Jenner, for the magazine’s latest issue.

“Merry Christmas! Thank you @thelovemagazine @kegrand for this special cover shot by @kendalljenner & interview by @krisjenner #love19 🎁,” wrote Kylie, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott.

Kylie by kendall A post shared by Katie Eleanor Grand (@kegrand) on Dec 25, 2017 at 10:33pm PST

The magazine also shared a snippet from the interview, in which Kylie gets candid about the challenges of running her own business.

“I was just trying to keep up with myself,” she tells the outlet. “All businesses, every company, makes little mistakes here and there. Growing it in front of so many people all of a sudden was kind of hard.”

Kris couldn’t be prouder of her daughters’ collaboration, taking a break from Christmas festivities to share the cover in a gushing post on her Instagram account.

“Kendall!!! I’m blown away you shot this gorgeous picture of your sister for Love Magazine!!!,” Kris wrote. “You look stunning Kylie!!!! So proud of you both ❤️.”

See more on Kylie’s pregnancy in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

NEWS: Kylie Jenner Makes a Rare Appearance in Khloe Kardashian's Christmas Snaps

Kylie Jenner Gets Backlash for $360 Makeup Brushes

Related Gallery