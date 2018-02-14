Kylie Jenner Shares Valentine's Day Mirror Selfie Just 2 Weeks After Birth of Daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner is back in action!

The 20-year-old reality star treated her fans to a special Valentine's Day mirror selfie on Wednesday, giving them hope that the new mom is ready to return to social media full-time.

In the Instagram pic, Jenner is sitting on the floor in a black hoodie and matching shorts, which she accessorized with a killer pair of black-and-white printed high-heel ankle boots.

She simply captioned the pic, "vday 🖤♥️."

vday 🖤♥️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 14, 2018 at 10:52am PST

Just one day earlier, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted her first Instagram pic since announcing her daughter, Stormi's, name.

Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their first bundle of joy together on Feb. 1. The makeup maven star was notoriously private during her pregnancy, keeping off social media almost entirely. After her daughter's birth, she later took to Instagram to explain why she wanted to keep her very personal and wonderful journey private.

"I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how," she wrote in a lengthy post. "I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."

See more of her baby announcement -- and how Stormi's photo became the most-liked Instagram post -- in the video below.

