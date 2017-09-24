Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Still Flat Stomach in First Posts Since Pregnancy Reveal: Pics
What baby bump?
Kylie Jenner showed off her still flat stomach on Instagram on Sunday, after news broke on Friday that she's expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott. In her post, Kylie shared a snap from her celebration with BFF Jordyn Woods for Woods' birthday on Friday at the Malibu Wine Safari.
In the latergram, she's wearing the same baggy black top and red pants as Friday, but can be seen lifting up the black shirt, revealing a fairly flat tummy.
On Saturday, the 20-year-old reality star visited Scott in Las Vegas, for his performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival. Backstage at the concert, she kept her stomach concealed underneath an oversized T-shirt.
On Sunday morning, she shared another shot with her friends, all wearing robes. Even with Kylie posing turned to the side, there doesn't appear to be much of a bump yet.
A source tells ET that the reality star, who is due with a baby girl in February, "is doing well and is happy."
