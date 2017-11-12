Kylie Jenner Sparks Travis Scott Engagement Rumors With Massive Diamond Ring
Kylie Jenner's entire world appears to be changing in a BIG way!
Jenner is expecting her first child with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott in February, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is now sporting a huge diamond ring on her left hand, leading fans to speculate about a possible engagement.
WATCH: Travis Scott FaceTimes Pregnant Kylie Jenner Mid-Performance
Kylie, 20, took a Snapchat video while en route to sister Kim Kardashian West's stunning cherry blossom-covered baby shower on Saturday, and the focal point was less on the red-hot interior of her Bentley and more on that massive sparkler.
While the lip kit maven has yet to personally address pregnancy questions, she has many wondering if she could be expecting a sweet baby girl, after posting several snaps featuring rose-colored décor and a bright pink manicure. The reality star claimed the images were for a Kylie Cosmetics holiday shoot.
RELATED: Fans Think Kylie Jenner Is Shooting a Pregnancy Reveal -- and Is Expecting a Baby Girl!
For more on the happy mama-to-be, watch the video below.