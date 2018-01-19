Kylie Jenner Will Return to the Spotlight After Giving Birth, Source Says (Exclusive)

Kylie Jenner may be laying low while she's pregnant, but it won't be that way once her baby is born.

A source tells ET that the 20-year-old reality star intends to return to the spotlight after giving birth to her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott.

"Kylie has been chilling at home for the most part and just living her best life. She has really enjoyed this time away from the spotlight. It’s the first time she can remember in her entire life not being followed by cameras and she’s just trying to enjoy this privacy," ET's source reveals, noting that "she's definitely not going to deny that she's had a baby, or continue to evade questions about it all."

"This isn’t a permanent thing," the source continues. “As soon as the baby is born, she will make an announcement and introduce the baby to her fans. She will also address the fact that she went "dark" on social media and in the public."

According to the source, Jenner, who will most likely announce her child's birth on Instagram, is very proud about becoming a mom, and is excited to take on that role as part of her identity. For now, she's just focusing on her privacy.

"Yes, she will release a photo and yes, she will acknowledge the baby. She’s excited to continue to be her authentic self, and that will soon mean being a mother and sharing that with her fans,” says the source.

ET first learned of Jenner's pregnancy in September, days before we learned that her sister, Khloe Kardashian, was also expecting. Khloe finally confirmed her pregnancy last month. Meanwhile, their sister, Kim Kardashian, recently welcomed her third child, Chicago West, via surrogate.

According to ET's source, while Jenner has been keeping to herself, she has also been helping to welcome her sister's little one into the world, and spending time with Chicago.

