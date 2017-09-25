Kylie Jenner's Boyfriend Travis Scott Professed His Love Before Pregnancy News Went Public
It's clear why Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott want to have a baby together!
The 25-year-old rapper was professing his love for the 19-year-old reality star weeks before news of her pregnancy broke, according to a backstage moment observed during a feature interview of Scott by Rolling Stone.
"I just got offstage," Scott reportedly told Jenner over Facetime. "I miss you. I love you."
ET learned on Friday that Jenner and Scott are expecting a baby girl, with a source adding that the reality star "is doing well and is happy."
"Kylie always wanted to be a young mom," the source says. "She may be young, but she's very maternal and has lots of practice with babies! She's a very hands-on aunt and was basically a stepmom to Tyga's kid."
Despite all the reports, Jenner is still "not confirming" anything, Kris Jenner told Ryan Seacrest on Monday.
The keen "momager" cleverly dodged the question when asked to respond to pregnancy reports by The Hollywood Reporterover the weekend, replying, "It wouldn't be the family if something didn't happen every single day."
Meanwhile, Scott spent the weekend in Miami with another Kardashian-Jenner family father over the weekend.
