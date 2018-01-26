Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy: Where Has Travis Scott Been?

Kylie Jenner has been uncharacteristically private in her preparation to become a first-time mom, and the father, Travis Scott, has, for the most part, followed suit.

The 25-year-old rapper has kept a relatively low profile in the new year, and, while not taking a total social media sabbatical like Jenner, has rarely been seen in public since December. The lack of spotting the two out -- in particular, together -- has led some to question whether they are still together, though, at the beginning of the pregnancy, Scott was professing his love for the mom-to-be.

"I just got offstage," Scott told Jenner over Facetime, weeks before the pregnancy news broke in September, according to Rolling Stone. "I miss you. I love you."

However, in his Billboard cover story from earlier this month, Scott played coy about the relationships, seemingly calling all the romance rumors pure speculation.

"I don’t want to talk about that," he told the publication. "They’re just guesses. Let them keep fishing."

Meanwhile, we could be seeing Scott at this year's GRAMMYs. The artist is up for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for SZA's hit song, "Love Galore," which also has a video Scott co-stars in. SZA is performing at the show, which makes Scott a prime possibility to join her on stage.

Last year, Scott had a string of performances in December -- from the SnowGlobe Music Festival in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada, on Dec. 29, to a Los Angeles show at The Forum two weeks earlier, as well as his performance with Miguel of their song, "Sky Walker," on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Dec. 5.

The months prior were also mostly performances and public appearances. In November, Scott volunteered at the Houston City Wide Club of Clubs Turkey Drive.

Before that, Scott headed overseas to perform at the MTV Europe Music Awards.

He also played on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon alongside 2 Chainz, as well as a show in Atlanta, Georgia, in October, where Scott also attended a party at the Amora Lounge.

And that pretty much wraps up the artist's year. At an August show, the rapper did reveal that he was "going into hiding" to work on new music, including a highly anticipated collaboration album with Quavo, Astroworld. Teased since last year, the record has yet to be given a release date, though it is expected this year.

In the meantime, what we mostly have to go off of is Scott's Instagram, featuring his Weekend at Bernie's-esque signature pose.

Have a great year, Travis!

Watch below for what we've learned about Jenner's new private life leading up to the baby.

The GRAMMY Awards air on CBS on Sunday, Jan. 28.

