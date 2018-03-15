L.A. Fashion Week Kicks Off Tonight: Here’s What to Know

L.A. Fashion Week officially begins tonight with a gala event and fashion show headlined by Australian-based designer Betty Tran. ET’s own Keltie Knight will walk the runway in a look by the designer to kick things off.

Tran's previous collections have been uber-feminine, featuring layers of tulle and ruffles in sheer fabrics topped with intricate beaded embellishments, which gives us a hint of what we can expect on Keltie tonight.

L.A. Fashion Week

Over the weekend, about nine more designers will showcase their collections including Nicholas Mayfield, a visual artist and painter who creates custom hand-painted pieces, and Maison the Faux, an Arnhem-based fashion house whose collections feature outrageous and fun pieces while blurring the boundaries between genders.

Each season, L.A. becomes even more of a fashion destination and we can’t wait to see what this weekend’s collections have in store.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ava Phillippe Is Fashion Week's New Darling

Justin Theroux Is All Smiles During Paris Fashion Week Following Split from Jennifer Aniston

Gigi Hadid Shows Off Crazy Toned Abs During Tommy Hilfiger's Milan Fashion Week Show

Gigi Hadid Dominates Milan Fashion Week Runways -- See Her Fierce Looks