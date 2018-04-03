La La Anthony and Anthony Anderson to Return as Hosts of VH1's 'Dear Mama' Event

La La Anthony and Anthony Anderson will return May 7 to host VH1's annual Mother's Day special, Dear Mama: A Love Letter to Moms.

The annual event celebrates mothers and their influence, strength and love for their children. These mothers will be saluted by their celebrity children in what has become an annual event that brings both laughs and tears.

Past events have honored Alicia Keys' mother and Jada Pinkett Smith, who was honored by Jaden, Willow and Will Smith.

"I'm here to honor you and just watching the piece with the kids, it just takes me back to, um, when we made them," Will Smith joked during the 2016 event, prompting the kids to hide their faces in embarrassment. "Can't help but think about that."

This year's Dear Mama will premiere on Monday, May 7 at 9 p.m. on VH1. It is being filmed at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

The full list of honorees and guests will be unveiled at a later date.

For a look back at Mother's Day 2017, watch the video below.

