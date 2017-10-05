‘Ladies of London’ Star Caroline Fleming Dishes on the Show’s Future and Her ‘Happy’ Next Chapter (Exclusive)

Caroline Fleming is closing the Ladies of London chapter of her life.

“I think that Ladies of London, for now, is parked on a really beautiful bookshelf, with a lot of other magnificent pieces of work,” she tells ET. “I can't tell you if [or] when someone's gonna reach for that book again … you know, there are also books that lie on shelves for generations and generations without anybody reading them. So, who knows?”

It’s likely that the Bravo series’ third season finale, which aired back in February, will serve as the show’s series finale. There are currently no plans to film a fourth season, and main cast members Caroline Stanbury and Marissa Hermer no longer live in London full-time. (Bravo did not have a comment on the status of Ladies of London.)

Even if it does return one day, it would take a lot of convincing to get Fleming to sign back on for more.

“Being a part of a reality TV show was… that was a journey,” Fleming says. “A lot of the filming was around things that I wouldn't normally involve myself in. I don't enjoy unkindness. I don't enjoy gossip. I don't really want it to have any place in my life. I want to do good stuff.”