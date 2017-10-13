The Ladies of 'The Platinum Life' Talk Love, Heartbreak & Drama on New Reality Series (Exclusive)

Kid Ink's wife has been with the rapper since they were just "young, broke kids" in high school -- their first date was a trip to the movies followed by $3 sushi! -- but after all this time together, there's nothing Asiah loves more than being his "Main Chick."



"I feel like the only girl in the world, to be honest," she gushed. "He's very good at making me feel like I'm the only chick that matters."



And while she doesn't mind being known as Ink's wife, Asiah's excited for fans to see a different side of her on the show, which premieres on the couple's one-year wedding anniversary. In addition to supporting her husband, Asiah keeps busy by raising their 1-year-old daughter, Aislin, and working on her own dreams.



"Oh my God, I'm still trying to figure that out," Asiah said, when asked how she balances it all in this industry. "Sometimes it gets really tricky, but most of the time it's just about having a really good support system."



"But I'm excited for fans to learn that I do have a brain and a personality and I'm out here making moves," she added. "Also, just more about the roles that I play on tour, helping Ink out. I'm not only there to be a pretty face -- I'm actually contributing to the tour, handling the merch, etc. Anything he needs me to do, I'll do it. It doesn't matter what it is."



Asiah confirmed her and Ink's baby girl will make a few appearances on the show. She says their lives have changed drastically since welcoming a child, and fans will get to see a part of that world.



"You have to keep it fresh," she said of how she and Ink have made it work all these years. "We both get so busy, and having a toddler now as well, it's just knowing that you don't always have the proper time to be intimate. So, you just get it in when you can and how you can. We also plan date nights. Every Wednesday night we'll go somewhere, just the two of us."



Although they seemingly have their hands full already, Asiah said she and Ink are currently "trying" for another kid.



"I have it on my mind. I've mapped it out to wait until after my 30th birthday next year," Asiah, who celebrated her 29th birthday on the day of our interview, revealed. "So, the plan is in a year to get knocked up the night of my 30th birthday. But we've both been feeling the fever a lot lately. So, we'll see if we last that long."