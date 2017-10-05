Lady Antebellum Leads a Prayer Ahead of Manchester Show After Las Vegas Tragedy -- Watch
Lady Antebellum will not live in fear.
The country trio performed in Manchester, England, on Friday, just days after a gunman opened fire on a crowd of people at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas, killing at least 58 people and injuring nearly 500 more.
Before the show -- taking place in the same city where tragedy struck just months earlier when a bomb went off following an Ariana Grande concert -- singer Hillary Scott gathered the tour crew to take a moment to address what had occurred and to lead a healing prayer with the band.
"We just wanted to take a second to just formally and, just, with unity acknowledge what happened a couple of days ago," Scott somberly told the crew. "And how all of us here are dealing with it, and we know people who were there. Everybody onstage and offstage in Vegas.... being so far away from home."
"We are not gonna live in fear, here. This is a safe space, because we are all together," she added. "If y'all don't mind grabbin' hands with us and just say a prayer."
Watch their Instagram video below to see their moving words and prayer.
Meanwhile, Lady Antebellum are among the many in country music and at large struggling to process what happened in Las Vegas last weekend.
