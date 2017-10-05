Lady Antebellum Leads a Prayer Ahead of Manchester Show After Las Vegas Tragedy -- Watch

Lady Antebellum will not live in fear.

The country trio performed in Manchester, England, on Friday, just days after a gunman opened fire on a crowd of people at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas, killing at least 58 people and injuring nearly 500 more.

Before the show -- taking place in the same city where tragedy struck just months earlier when a bomb went off following an Ariana Grande concert -- singer Hillary Scott gathered the tour crew to take a moment to address what had occurred and to lead a healing prayer with the band.