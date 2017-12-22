Lady Antebellum’s Dave Haywood Welcomes a Baby Girl -- See the Sweet First Pic!

Congrats to Dave Haywood!

The Lady Antebellum member and his wife, Kelli Cashiola, welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lillie Renee Haywood, on Friday. Dave took to Instagram to share the special news with his fans, alongside a sweet photo of his family's newest addition.

"We’d like to welcome our beautiful Christmas gift Lillie Renee Haywood. Born today at 11:14am, at 7 lbs 6 oz, 19 in," he wrote. "She is named after both of her grandmothers. Kelli and Lillie are happy and healthy, and Cash is already a great big brother. God is good!"

Dave and Kelli are already parents to son Cash Van Haywood, born in 2014. Dave's Lady Antebellum band member, Hillary Scott, is currently expecting twins.

Scott gave birth to her first child, daughter Eisele, in 2013. See more in the video below.

