Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott Welcome Twin Daughters Just Hours After the GRAMMYs

Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott was absent from the GRAMMY Awards on Sunday night for good reason -- she was about to give birth!

The 31-year-old singer and her husband, Chris Tyrrell, welcomed twin daughters in the wee hours of Monday morning. Scott posted a sweet snap on Instagram of two teeny tiny baby hats marked with the letters "A" and "B."

"Our family is thankful and proud to announce the arrival of our precious baby girls," she wrote. "They were born in the early hours of January 29th, 2018 and we can’t wait to share more about them in the days to come."

Scott and Tyrell are already parents to a 4-year-old daughter, Eisele. The country singer has previously admitted to having a miscarriage when her eldest was just 2 years old, and she noted how doubly grateful she is for her healthy bundles of joy.

"Thank you to everyone who prayed and prayed for these little ladies, and thank you Lord for healthy babies. #twins," she added to the announcement.

The proud mama first announced the news in August, sharing a sweet video of the couple telling Eisele about her promotion to big sister.

"God has answered our family's countless prayers! Our family is growing," Scott wrote at the time. "Because we've been so open about our last pregnancy loss and journey, I want to be fully transparent with you that this happened naturally. My heart still grieves for our loss and all who are struggling with pregnancy and infant loss and infertility... Don't lose hope!"

Though she was unable to attend the GRAMMYs, her bandmates, Dave Haywood and Charles Kelley, attended, even bringing along a cutout of Scott's smiling face to show she was there in spirit.

😂❤️ A post shared by Hillary Scott (@hillaryscottla) on Jan 28, 2018 at 2:37pm PST

The "Heart Break" singer was able to watch from home, captioning a boomerang clip of the show, "I started bawling and laughing equally. I literally have the best band mates and family in the whole wide world. It’s been a bittersweet day not being in NYC, but I’ve never felt more in two places at once."

Though they didn't take home a golden gramophone, Lady Antebellum was nominated for two GRAMMY Awards, including Best Country Album.

For more on the new mother of three, watch the video below.

