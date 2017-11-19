Lady Gaga Accepts Her American Music Award Live During Her Concert -- Watch!
Lady Gaga had one amazing night at the 2017 American Music Awards -- even though she wasn't actually there.
The singer was performing at a concert in Washington, D.C., while the AMAs were going down in Los Angeles, but that didn't keep her from singing her single "The Cure" as part of the star-studded show.
The shimmering superstar -- who looked a little more like her classic self with her bejeweled face decorations -- sat at a grand piano and belted out her powerful tune during her remote performance, as her D.C. concert crowd cheered her on.
The bombastic number quickly turned into a wild pyrotechnic display that rained sparks onto the stage, and very nearly onto her backup dancers.
Later, the songstress beat out Rihanna and Alessia Cara for the award for Favorite Female Pop/Rock Artist, and was surprised with the trophy by some of her crew in the middle of her concert.
An emotional Gaga couldn't contain her excitement over winning the award, and was almost brought to tears.
"Thank you so much! I have the best fans in the whole world," Gaga said as she was presented with the trophy. "I am so lucky."
The songstress also had some words of support for her fans, sharing, "You just remember that if you feel different, or you feel not understood, don't you dare give up on who you are! You fight like hell for what you believe in. I love you!"
Last year, Gaga wowed the AMA audience with a powerful, barefoot performance of her romantic ballad "Million Reasons."