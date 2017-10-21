Lady Gaga Attends Baptism for Best Friend's Baby in Chic Bright Pink Ensemble -- See the Pics!
Lady Gaga goes "baptism chic!"
The "Million Reasons" singer attended her best friend's baby's baptism on Saturday, sharing an adorable pic of the christening on social media.
"Baptism Chic thank you bestie @brandonmaxwell for lending me this pink chic knitwear separates and ‘B’ belt I love!," Gaga captioned a post.
Dressed in a head-to-toe hot pink Brandon Maxwell ensemble, Gaga also shared a pic of her friend's family at the church followed by a snap of herself on the way to another secret location.
"Stopped off to see my best girlfriends first baby get christened, where are we off to next? Any guesses?," she wrote on Instagram.
The day before, the GRAMMY winner showed off her "High fashun high kicks" while taking a yoga class.
Gaga's documentary, Lady Gaga: Five Foot Two, recently debuted on Netflix. The movie looks at the singer's life, success and her struggles with fibromyalgia.
See the biggest revelation from her intimate doc in the video below.