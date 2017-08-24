Lady Gaga Breaks Down Sobbing in New Documentary Teaser: ‘I’m Alone’

Gaga also tweeted, “I’m known for being larger than life, but really I’m just… #GagaFiveFootTwo.”

Following Mother Monster's big announcement, Netflix announced that her documentary will debut on the streaming service on Sept. 22.

“It is a rare moment when one is invited behind the curtain to witness the raw truth of an individual, even more so when that person happens to be one of the most recognizable, influential and scrutinized public figures in culture today,” Lisa Nishimura, VP of Original Documentaries for Netflix, said in a statement. “Director Chris Moukarbel deftly brings us into Lady Gaga’s intimate world; allowing us to experience the drive, conflict, passion, complexity and deeply personal creative process behind this singular artist.”

