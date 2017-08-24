Lady Gaga Breaks Down Sobbing in New Documentary Teaser: ‘I’m Alone’
It seems like this is the week for big Instagram teasers from A-list pop stars.
Lady Gaga took to Instagram late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning to promote her upcoming documentary.
The mysterious project titled Gaga: Five Foot Two, appears to follow the 31-year-old “Applause” singer through her Super Bowl performance from earlier this year as well as several emotional moments and some apparent medical issues.
Gaga teased the film in little snippets, posting a surrealist image of herself one square at a time to Instagram along with a few clips.
“I’m alone, Brandon, every night and all these people will leave,” she says, seemingly crying on the phone to an unknown friend in one post. “They will leave, and then I’ll be alone. And I go from everyone touching me all day and talking at me all day to total silence.”
In another clip, Gaga is at the doctor’s office sitting on a bed in a hospital gown and nodding at an unseen medical professional who is talking to her.
“So, phase one, let’s try to get you out of this intense pain that’s in your face where you feel like you’re running from a tiger all the time,” the doctor says. “I know there’s a component of psych that Dr. Modeer is working on. Phase two, let’s try to get the muscles to reeducate. Phase three we’ll try to get the blood spinning to try to cause regeneration.”
There’s also a voice over clip in which Gaga talks about the Five Foot Two itself, saying, “I have seen a few short clips of the documentary but I decided not to watch it all the way through -- or most of it, for that matter -- because I can’t be objective about myself. So, you will see it before I do.”
Gaga also tweeted, “I’m known for being larger than life, but really I’m just… #GagaFiveFootTwo.”
Following Mother Monster's big announcement, Netflix announced that her documentary will debut on the streaming service on Sept. 22.
“It is a rare moment when one is invited behind the curtain to witness the raw truth of an individual, even more so when that person happens to be one of the most recognizable, influential and scrutinized public figures in culture today,” Lisa Nishimura, VP of Original Documentaries for Netflix, said in a statement. “Director Chris Moukarbel deftly brings us into Lady Gaga’s intimate world; allowing us to experience the drive, conflict, passion, complexity and deeply personal creative process behind this singular artist.”
