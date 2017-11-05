Lady Gaga, Britney Spears and More Stars React to Deadly Texas Church Shooting

Celebrities took to social media Sunday to offer condolences after reports broke of a mass shooting in a church in Texas.

A law enforcement official told CBS News that there are multiple fatalities, after a man entered and opened fire at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

They also confirmed that the gunman is deceased after a car chase with police, but it is still unclear if he shot himself or if he was shot by police.

President Donald Trump tweeted about the incident from his overseas tour in Asia, writing, "May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan."