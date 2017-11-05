Lady Gaga, Britney Spears and More Stars React to Deadly Texas Church Shooting
Celebrities took to social media Sunday to offer condolences after reports broke of a mass shooting in a church in Texas.
A law enforcement official told CBS News that there are multiple fatalities, after a man entered and opened fire at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
They also confirmed that the gunman is deceased after a car chase with police, but it is still unclear if he shot himself or if he was shot by police.
President Donald Trump tweeted about the incident from his overseas tour in Asia, writing, "May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan."
The deadly shooting comes just 35 days after the massacre in Las Vegas that left 58 dead and almost 500 wounded. Many stars called for an end to the senseless violence.Lady Gaga tweeted her prayers for those affected by the horrific attack.
"Prayers for #SanAntonio and all the families who are suffering the loss of loved ones. I’ll pray also for #GunControl" the singer wrote.
Today show host Hoda Kotb tweeted, "My heart just broke. Again . #SutherlandSprings Texas church shooting. Please stop the madness 🙏🏼💔"
Comedian Billy Eichner decried the lack of change after the events in Las Vegas.
"Where's the next mass shooting gonna be?" he asked on Twitter. "Any guesses? Should we try to do anything we can to prevent it? No? Ok cool. Good luck out there!"
Chelsea Handler took a political stance, calling out the Republican Party.
"Innocent people go to church on Sunday to honor their God, and while doing so, get shot in killed. What country? America. Why? Republicans," she wrote.
Author Stephen King echoed her sentiment. "How many more have to die before we enact sane gun control laws?"
Sarah Silverman called for a sense of peace. "No words. My heart is broken for Sutherland Springs, TX and for 2017 America. Please let’s all come together," she pleaded.
Josh Groban also remained stunned and saddened by the tragic event, writing, "Just nothing. No words. Numb. Again. May everyone affected in Texas rest in and find peace."
