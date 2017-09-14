Lady Gaga Cancels Rock in Rio Show After Being Hospitalized: 'I Am in Severe Pain'
Lady Gaga has canceled her Rock in Rio show in Brazil after being hospitalized.
The 31-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share the news that she was suffering from severe physical pain and would have to withdraw from the annual music festival.
EXCLUSIVE: Lady Gaga Talks Involvement in 'Gaga: Five Foot Two': I Can't 'Be Objective About Myself'
"I was taken to the hospital, it is not simply hip pain or wear and tear from the road, I am in severe pain. But am in good hands with the very best doctors," she wrote alongside a picture of her Rio tattoo. "Please don't forget my love for you. 🙏 Remember years ago when I tattooed Rio on my neck, the tattoo was written by children in the favelas. 🇧🇷R✝️O You hold a special place in my heart I love you."
Gaga first shared the news about canceling her show with another snap of her arm with an IV.
"Brazil, I'm devastated that I'm not well enough to come to Rock In Rio. I would do anything 4 u but I have to take care of my body right now," Gaga shared. "I ask for your grace and understanding, and promise that I will come back and perform for you soon. 💔🤘I'm so sorry, and I love you so much. 🙏"
The "Bad Romance" singer's reps also released a statement on her behalf, which she shared on social media: "Lady Gaga is suffering from severe physical pain that has impacted her ability to perform. As a result, she sadly must withdraw from this Friday's Rock in Rio performance. Lady Gaga is under the care of expert medical professionals. She sends her love to all her fans in Rio and thanks them for their support and understanding."
RELATED: Lady Gaga Postpones Concert in Montreal: 'I Couldn't be More Devastated'
Gaga spoke about her chronic pain on Twitter on Tuesday, writing, "In our documentary the #chronicillness #chronicpain I deal w/ is #Fibromyalgia I wish to help raise awareness & connect people who have it. Thought ice helped #Fibromyalgia. I was wrong & making it worse. Warm/Heat is better. Electric Heated Blanket, Infrared Sauna, Epsom Baths."
RELATED: Lady Gaga Breaks Down in Tears In Documentary 'Gaga: Five Foot Two'
Earlier this month, Gaga postponed her concert in Montreal, Canada, sharing that she "got sick and have been pushing through."
The GRAMMY winner's Netflix documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two, which will be released later this month, also features clips of Gaga talking about her health struggles. See more in the video below.