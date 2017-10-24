Lady Gaga Fans Lampoon Unfortunate-Looking New Wax Figure -- See the Bizarre Pic (and Best Reactions!)
Who are you and what have you done with Lady Gaga?!
A new wax figure was unveiled in a Lima, Peru, museum that was supposed to be in the likeness of Mother Monster in her infamous 2010 MTV Video Music Awards meat dress.
Regardless of how you feel about the controversial fashion choice, the waxsimile wound up, well... being a less-than-"Perfect Illusion."
Yeah... as many fans pointed out, the 31-year-old artist was NOT "Born This Way."
Some were angry.
Some suspected foul play.
Some questioned the credentials of the artist.
But it's safe to say most were just dumbfounded.
Alright, enough waxing comedic!
Even though better interpretations have been out there, one thing for certain is that no Gaga imitation will ever be as great as the real human being!
Watch the video below for the biggest revelations from her recent Netlix documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two.